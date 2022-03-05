EVRIMA Patch 0.8.77.141

Hey Islanders,
We've deployed a small hotfix to address a number of issues that were present in the previous version of EVRIMA. You may need to restart Steam if the update does not make itself immediately available for download.
Changelog 0.8.77.141
Enhancements
- Readded stamina cost based on growth.
- Improved corpse ragdoll performance with a new implementation system for interactions.
Bug fixes
- Fixed apply button disappearing after navigating the controls menu.
- Fixed wallow lockup if the admin entered spectator mode.
- Fixed Deinosuchus juvenile Eat Loop Swim animation.
- Fixed a pickup crash caused by PhysicX.
Known Major Issues
- Characters that have picked something up occasionally cannot eat/drink until safe logging.
- Deinosuchus lunge replication issues.
- Group leadership does not transfer.
- Group leader can occasionally lose kick permissions.
- Level may take a long time to load/never load.
- Characters sometimes fail to save correctly.
- Players may be stuck looking at their corpse unable to respawn.
Changed depots in internal-shipping branch