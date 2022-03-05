Update 102-e1 is Now Live On The Experimental Branch!

YouTube

Howdy folks!

At long last we have a new build of H3 for you folks! This one has been an absolute beast to put together, and constitutes the largest changes to the game's AI system since the creation of the Sosigs. This give those of you who haven't been following along with the devlogs the past two months here's a list of all the changes to the Sosigs.

Sosig System Changes:

Added New Passive Threat entity system. These allow for Sosigs to see non-target threats that can elevate them into an investigation state. Each entity can only ‘aggro’ the sosig into this state once, and is then disregarded. As this functionality adds baseline perf cost, it will NOT be enabled in some legacy modes.

Sosig Corpses now spawn passive threat entities in scenes that support this functionality.

Tweaked Sosig Alertness Thresholds

Tweaked Sosig Audio Event on transition to skirmish behavior

Tweaked internal damage tracking that -might- be some of the result of so many sosigs counting as melee kills in Take & Hold

Sosig FOV and Max View Range and max Hearing Range are now state-dependant. Sosigs in an alerted state have higher perceptual ability. This allows for sniping guards at range easier

Sosig FOV and Max View Range and max Hearing range is now effected by Suppression, making suppressed agents momentarily less able to perceive things.

Rebuilt IFF system for AI Entity that uses a 32 entry bool array for determining if a Sosig is friendly. This should NOT effect any existing game mode, and is infrastructure for the future.

Sosigs that are not actively engaged with an enemy entity can become enemies to friendly IFFs if they receive damage from them. This is should NOT effect existing modes.

Sosigs can now be knocked unconscious, though this functionality is currently limited to a Meat Fortress medic ammo type. This will eventually be expanded and refined

Sosigs now have a new Idle State. This is a lower-alertness state than the current Guard state and will be used in future contexts.

Sosigs now have a fleeing State. This is currently provoked when they have a target or are suppressed, and are not armed. Combatant sosigs may loop cyclically between their prior ‘Search for Weapons’ state, and this state, based on perceived threat.

Sosig ‘dive to side/roll around like idiot when disarmed’ behavior disabled.

Added new testing options to the Sosig Spawner

Offmesh Link Traversal System rewritten from ground up. Note that on older/un-updated maps, older style of traversal is still used.

Multiple Sosig Offmesh Link Traversal Styles Added including Ladder Climbing, Jumping, Drop-downs, Teleportation and Door Traversal.

Built Sosig Door Usage System allowing Sosigs to ping door state to determine if it is locked, unlocked, open, closed, and methods for opening it

Bult Sosig Door Breaching System allowing Sosigs to target and destroy deadbolt, hinges and the door itself

Built Sosig Path-To System that will (when finished) allow for significantly more complex Patrol behavior. This will eventually be implemented in to Take & Hold.

50+ new Sosig Idle lines

In addition, the Grillhouse scene has gotten an extensive re-lighting and an overhaul of its Sosig traversal Navmesh, designed to use all the newest features. It's also gotten a new 'Scenario Panel' which allows you to quickly spawn groups of offensive, defensive and patrol Sosigs for running scenarios in the scene without having to manually place combatants. The functionality of this panel will be expanded over time as we see what functionality folks like to have in it!

So yeah! Lots of stuff. A bunch of these changes are very much in progress, undertested, and their effect on some of the modes in game will take time to fully understand, hence the need for an 'experimental' branch. In addition, a ton of other system changes have been made related to the spawning of sosigs, and those systems are being slowly centralized. For that reason, if you are loading mods they will almost certainly break right now loading this branch.

The branch formerly known as 'Alpha' will be renamed to 'ModSafeAlpha', and be used from no on when the development of an update hits the 'safe' thresholds for those of you loading 150 mods to run the build :-)

Lastly, I've created a new section of the forum specifically for discussing Experimental Branch topics, reporting issues with it, etc. You should ALWAYS direct your reports there instead of 'Bug Reports' when running the Experimental Branch.

Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend!

PLEASE NOTE THIS BUILD WILL BREAK EXISTING MODS[/h3]

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

**

**

Additions:

Added New Firearm Family: AR-18, including AR-18, AR-18c, AR-18p, AR-180, 20, 30 and 40 round mags

Added New Attachments: AR-18 Scope and Rail Adapter

Added New Firearm: F12 Pistol w. 12 rnd mag (9x18mm)

Added New Firearm: Pk1 Derringer (7.62x39mm)

Added New Firearm: LC22r Pocket Revolver (22lr)

Added New Internal Version Numbering system. This is used in the main menu, but can also be used by mod authors seeking to maintain varied functionality across different in-development versions of H3

Added New Sosigguns: Toz63, Mk47, Ash12, PP19, Makarov

Added New Sosig Melee Weapons: KaBar, Bookknife

Added variant ammo types of the Meat Fortress Medic guns

Changes:

[Main Menu] Version number display is now auto-generated

Sosig Welder Mask Collision rebuilt.

Improved secondary shard detaching when melee shattering a door

Fixes: