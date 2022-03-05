Version 0.3.4

Well, I lied. Nick x Cass scene didn’t make it in this patch. But they do declare themselves as a couple if you choose that route.
Story progression: Cass true route begins.
The side quest, the dark side, can progress a bit. The first mission is given which introduces a new character.
💘 NSFW stuff
- The hooker Jihae’s story continues, meaning a new scene has been added. This side quest is nearly done. It will have two possible endings. It will depend on completion of a certain side quest. More on that on the walkthrough page.
