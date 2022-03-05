 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 5 March 2022

Version 0.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8318197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well, I lied. Nick x Cass scene didn’t make it in this patch. But they do declare themselves as a couple if you choose that route.

⨭ Added

  1. Story progression: Cass true route begins.

  2. The side quest, the dark side, can progress a bit. The first mission is given which introduces a new character.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. The hooker Jihae’s story continues, meaning a new scene has been added. This side quest is nearly done. It will have two possible endings. It will depend on completion of a certain side quest. More on that on the walkthrough page.

Changed files in this update

Two Clusters Cold Haven Content Depot 1684761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.