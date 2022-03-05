 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TOGETHER BnB update for 5 March 2022

TOGETHER BnB Update.03.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8318119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fix:
  • Corrected and improved the physics system when cooking.
  • Modify the Gas stove model size to avoid collisions.
  • Fixed some information not being displayed when ingredients are in pots.
  • Fixed the bug of entering cooking mode when holding a gun.
  • Corrected how knives and seasonings are projected.
  • Fixed a bug where food could not be delivered on the trolley.
  • Fixed Isabelle's shop UI in the upper right corner.
  • Fixed liquid errors on plates and pot.
  • Fixed out of focus after borsch task.
  • Fixed a bug where Emily's Borscht task could be completed by inviting other NPC.
  • Fixed the dialogue after inviting NPCs to dinner.
  • Fixed untranslated text in the plot.
  • Fixed UI text.
  • Fixed the position of the car after using teleport.
  • Fixed a bug where pressing Esc when the instruction manual was displayed after acquiring the pistol.
  • Fixed pressing "No" not working during basketball instructions.
  • Fixed the error caused by pressing the space key when calling and texting mode.
  • Fixed wrong text.
  • Fixed some bugs after SMS mode.
  • Fixed the display effect of task props in the scene.
  • Fixed the bug that when the Firework Launcher was taken and saved, and then reloaded, another Firework Launcher appeared.
  • Fixed removing the location on the map of the firework launcher after setting it up.
  • Replace kitchen items.
  • Replace scene objects.
  • Change mission items.
  • Added Nana kimono after fireworks task.

Changed files in this update

TOGETHER BnB Content Depot 1239021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.