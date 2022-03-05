TOGETHER BnB Update.03.3

Bug fix:
- Corrected and improved the physics system when cooking.
- Modify the Gas stove model size to avoid collisions.
- Fixed some information not being displayed when ingredients are in pots.
- Fixed the bug of entering cooking mode when holding a gun.
- Corrected how knives and seasonings are projected.
- Fixed a bug where food could not be delivered on the trolley.
- Fixed Isabelle's shop UI in the upper right corner.
- Fixed liquid errors on plates and pot.
- Fixed out of focus after borsch task.
- Fixed a bug where Emily's Borscht task could be completed by inviting other NPC.
- Fixed the dialogue after inviting NPCs to dinner.
- Fixed untranslated text in the plot.
- Fixed UI text.
- Fixed the position of the car after using teleport.
- Fixed a bug where pressing Esc when the instruction manual was displayed after acquiring the pistol.
- Fixed pressing "No" not working during basketball instructions.
- Fixed the error caused by pressing the space key when calling and texting mode.
- Fixed wrong text.
- Fixed some bugs after SMS mode.
- Fixed the display effect of task props in the scene.
- Fixed the bug that when the Firework Launcher was taken and saved, and then reloaded, another Firework Launcher appeared.
- Fixed removing the location on the map of the firework launcher after setting it up.
- Replace kitchen items.
- Replace scene objects.
- Change mission items.
- Added Nana kimono after fireworks task.
Changed files in this update