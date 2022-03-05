Key Bindings, Click & Drag, Improved WSB, & Push Button Activator

1.0.0.61
- Edit Key Bindings
- Click and Drag instead of clicking twice
- Auto calculate target numbers on demand (N key)
- Implemented filename check and error dialog when failing to save files
- IDPA WSB, Swapped box for Procedure & Scenario to give more space
- Made auto-calculate WSB details optional. You can specify values or ask the system to calculate for you
- New Props
- Assorted IDPA pre-made hardcover targets
- Push button activator prop
- Bug Fixes
- fixed SHIFT-X not working
- Changing prop angles now in even increments (Default: 10deg, ALT/SHIFT: 2deg)
- Custom Text sizes are not loading correctly
- Custom Text is not cloning correctly
- Fixed bug when selecting scoring type from WSB
- Hidden front wall now allows props to go through
- Changed load image to the i key
- Fixed lock icon not appearing correctly
Changed files in this update