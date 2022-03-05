 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 5 March 2022

Key Bindings, Click & Drag, Improved WSB, & Push Button Activator

1.0.0.61

  • Edit Key Bindings
  • Click and Drag instead of clicking twice
  • Auto calculate target numbers on demand (N key)
  • Implemented filename check and error dialog when failing to save files
  • IDPA WSB, Swapped box for Procedure & Scenario to give more space
  • Made auto-calculate WSB details optional. You can specify values or ask the system to calculate for you
  • New Props
  • Assorted IDPA pre-made hardcover targets
  • Push button activator prop
  • Bug Fixes
  • fixed SHIFT-X not working
  • Changing prop angles now in even increments (Default: 10deg, ALT/SHIFT: 2deg)
  • Custom Text sizes are not loading correctly
  • Custom Text is not cloning correctly
  • Fixed bug when selecting scoring type from WSB
  • Hidden front wall now allows props to go through
  • Changed load image to the i key
  • Fixed lock icon not appearing correctly

