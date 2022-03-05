Queenchantment 1.01e

Changes
-Explossive Barrel Trap Hotkey has changed to "R" button due to confusion between zero and the letter 'O'.
-Coming soon text added to cutscene buttons
-Perk Tree costs updated and soul costs refunded to your profile
Fixes
-Hard lock on Stage Selection Menu after finishing level 30 fixed,
-Some Perk Tree tooltip fixes,
-Cursor visibility bug after Stage09 fixed,
-Credits close button interactivity fixed,
-Ability to upgrade mini perks even when its trap is not unlocked fixed,
-When a trap is selected and pressed to "Wave Start" button the trap will not be settled anymore,
-Screen shakes on gate destroys and giant robot fixed
Changed files in this update