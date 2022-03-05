 Skip to content

Queenchantment update for 5 March 2022

Queenchantment 1.01e

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

-Explossive Barrel Trap Hotkey has changed to "R" button due to confusion between zero and the letter 'O'.

-Coming soon text added to cutscene buttons

-Perk Tree costs updated and soul costs refunded to your profile

Fixes

-Hard lock on Stage Selection Menu after finishing level 30 fixed,

-Some Perk Tree tooltip fixes,

-Cursor visibility bug after Stage09 fixed,

-Credits close button interactivity fixed,

-Ability to upgrade mini perks even when its trap is not unlocked fixed,

-When a trap is selected and pressed to "Wave Start" button the trap will not be settled anymore,

-Screen shakes on gate destroys and giant robot fixed

