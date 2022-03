Share · View all patches · Build 8317592 · Last edited 4 March 2022 – 23:06:14 UTC by Wendy

-Set the SteamVR "Enablebydefault" to "False", disabling the autostart in steamVR.

-Added some robustness aiming to eliminate the glitch of the ghosts not disappearing and preventing photos from being taken.

-Temp Sensor will stay on until it is unequipped

-Eliminated all narration dialogue after listening to the EVP playback. We will continue dialing back the narration.

-Fixed some typos. It’s “faint” not “feint”.