Plunder Panic update for 4 March 2022

Update 0.7.6 - Matchmaking Optimization and Stability

Update 0.7.6 - Build 8317563 - 4 March 2022

  • Matchmaking optimization and stability updates
  • No longer need region for Private Matches
  • Click to copy room code, hold to hide room code
  • Invite launch behavior fixes (from desktop to match)
  • Team size indicator and UI prompt for empty crews
  • Additional Characters for Wanted Poster
  • Proper default stats for Wanted Poster
  • Updated Available Regions for Online play
  • New Modify-arrs: Infinite Swords and AI Captains
  • Ability to play without a Human Captain
  • AI behavior optimizations
  • Private Matches auto start after 30 seconds on Award Screen
  • Fox Armed and Dangerous freeze issue in Character Select
  • Various bugfixes and stability updates

