- Matchmaking optimization and stability updates
- No longer need region for Private Matches
- Click to copy room code, hold to hide room code
- Invite launch behavior fixes (from desktop to match)
- Team size indicator and UI prompt for empty crews
- Additional Characters for Wanted Poster
- Proper default stats for Wanted Poster
- Updated Available Regions for Online play
- New Modify-arrs: Infinite Swords and AI Captains
- Ability to play without a Human Captain
- AI behavior optimizations
- Private Matches auto start after 30 seconds on Award Screen
- Fox Armed and Dangerous freeze issue in Character Select
- Various bugfixes and stability updates
Plunder Panic update for 4 March 2022
Update 0.7.6 - Matchmaking Optimization and Stability
Patchnotes via Steam Community
