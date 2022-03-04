Waves of Steel v0.44 patch notes

This is a patch release, to fix issues reported in v0.43. Thank you to everyone who sent in feedback!
Gameplay:
- Most AA guns have been improved, in particular getting longer range.
- Most aircraft have been tweaked, largely to slow them down.
- Several changes to the mission "Lighting a Candle":
- The treasure now spawns correctly.
- The Type 1934 destroyer has less armor.
- Some guaranteed health drops have been added.
- All cruisers have slightly more HP. All battleships have slightly more HP and more displacement.
- It should now be easier to pick up small guns, such as the Oerlikon, in the ship designer.
- New spotlights with red/green/blue colors
- The threshold for the "take big damage" achievement has been changed from 2x max health to 4x
- Ships with lots of different weapon types installed can now see all of those types, instead of some of them getting arbitrarily cut off in the combat HUD.
- Improved performance when calculating firing angles in the ship designer.
- The mission "Pillars of Heracles" now starts with a 5* minute timer, instead of a 10-minute timer. However, 10 seconds are gained per target destroyed.
- Tweaked stats of golden guns
- Disabled the chromatic aberration effect when firing the player's guns
Bugfixes:
- Ships in the Score Attack bonus missions will no longer refloat if they're underneath the player
- Fix a hang if the player dies while winning a mission
- Fix spotlights causing major performance problems in the ship designer
- Fix spotlight view cones getting chromatic aberration when the player is hit
- Fix a bug causing shields to be worse than useless vs. certain weapons
- Fix the firing angle display in the ship designer jittering.
- Maybe fix a bug where firing angles would change after a gun is placed. If you're able to reproduce this bug, please send me feedback with F7 and detailed reproduction steps. Thank you!
- Several superstructure parts that have integrated flags can no longer be flipped backwards.
- Fix bad aim when shooting at large shore guns
- Fix shore guns continuing to move after being destroyed
- Fix allied ships getting priority over mission targets when trying to lock on
- After repeated attempts to fix the radar circles on the pause menu, I'm just turning them off.
