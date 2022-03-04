 Skip to content

Waves of Steel update for 4 March 2022

Waves of Steel v0.44 patch notes

This is a patch release, to fix issues reported in v0.43. Thank you to everyone who sent in feedback!

Gameplay:

  • Most AA guns have been improved, in particular getting longer range.
  • Most aircraft have been tweaked, largely to slow them down.
  • Several changes to the mission "Lighting a Candle":
    1. The treasure now spawns correctly.
    1. The Type 1934 destroyer has less armor.
    1. Some guaranteed health drops have been added.
  • All cruisers have slightly more HP. All battleships have slightly more HP and more displacement.
  • It should now be easier to pick up small guns, such as the Oerlikon, in the ship designer.
  • New spotlights with red/green/blue colors
  • The threshold for the "take big damage" achievement has been changed from 2x max health to 4x
  • Ships with lots of different weapon types installed can now see all of those types, instead of some of them getting arbitrarily cut off in the combat HUD.
  • Improved performance when calculating firing angles in the ship designer.
  • The mission "Pillars of Heracles" now starts with a 5* minute timer, instead of a 10-minute timer. However, 10 seconds are gained per target destroyed.
  • Tweaked stats of golden guns
  • Disabled the chromatic aberration effect when firing the player's guns

Bugfixes:

  • Ships in the Score Attack bonus missions will no longer refloat if they're underneath the player
  • Fix a hang if the player dies while winning a mission
  • Fix spotlights causing major performance problems in the ship designer
  • Fix spotlight view cones getting chromatic aberration when the player is hit
  • Fix a bug causing shields to be worse than useless vs. certain weapons
  • Fix the firing angle display in the ship designer jittering.
  • Maybe fix a bug where firing angles would change after a gun is placed. If you're able to reproduce this bug, please send me feedback with F7 and detailed reproduction steps. Thank you!
  • Several superstructure parts that have integrated flags can no longer be flipped backwards.
  • Fix bad aim when shooting at large shore guns
  • Fix shore guns continuing to move after being destroyed
  • Fix allied ships getting priority over mission targets when trying to lock on
  • After repeated attempts to fix the radar circles on the pause menu, I'm just turning them off.

