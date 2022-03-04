 Skip to content

Dungeons Of The Deep update for 4 March 2022

Minor Fixes, Easter Egg, etc.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected some shadow / decal issue on the intro dungeon. Some shadows were casting darker than they should have been and some decals rendering the wrong color grade.
  2. Added more dirt and debris to Dungeon 01. I felt there needed to be a bit of break up in some of the non-detailed hallways.
  3. Added an Easter egg to one of the dungeons. You'll have to find it and you'll know it when you see it.
  4. Created better button visuals for the Language selection screen and changed them to be more interactive and match better to which language they are.
  5. Adjusted some minor color grading across all dungeons.
  6. Fixed some vertices on the Gargoyle models in Dungeon 09 that were allowing you to see through them on certain polygons.

