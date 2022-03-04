- Corrected some shadow / decal issue on the intro dungeon. Some shadows were casting darker than they should have been and some decals rendering the wrong color grade.
- Added more dirt and debris to Dungeon 01. I felt there needed to be a bit of break up in some of the non-detailed hallways.
- Added an Easter egg to one of the dungeons. You'll have to find it and you'll know it when you see it.
- Created better button visuals for the Language selection screen and changed them to be more interactive and match better to which language they are.
- Adjusted some minor color grading across all dungeons.
- Fixed some vertices on the Gargoyle models in Dungeon 09 that were allowing you to see through them on certain polygons.
Dungeons Of The Deep update for 4 March 2022
Minor Fixes, Easter Egg, etc.
