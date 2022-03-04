- Verifications updated
- New collectibles
- Fixed some of the inventory weight bugs on backpacks, vests, and guns
- Added dimensions and weight to notification for objects that cannot be picked up to let you know why
- Changed item spawn zones to only stop spawning when non-decoration items are built inside the zone (decoration items should no longer stop item spawning)
- Fixed texture bug on blue Console
DeadPoly update for 4 March 2022
0.0.3h
Patchnotes via Steam Community
