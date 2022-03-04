 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 4 March 2022

0.0.3h

Share · View all patches · Build 8317341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Verifications updated
  • New collectibles
  • Fixed some of the inventory weight bugs on backpacks, vests, and guns
  • Added dimensions and weight to notification for objects that cannot be picked up to let you know why
  • Changed item spawn zones to only stop spawning when non-decoration items are built inside the zone (decoration items should no longer stop item spawning)
  • Fixed texture bug on blue Console

