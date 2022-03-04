 Skip to content

Ninshi Masuta update for 4 March 2022

Update 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8317307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready, co-op mode is available in Ninshi Masuta's new update, now it's possible to play normal mode with 2 players!

When played in this mode, all achievements remain active, only steam leaderboards are disabled.

Changed files in this update

windows Depot 1249681
  • Loading history…
Ubuntu Depot 1249682
  • Loading history…
