- Adjusted secret generation for cave rooms
- Improved underwater FX
- Improved remote camera placement for triggered events (e.g. doors opening or unlocking)
- Improved ice cave textures
- Improved level texture patterns
- Added vertex occlusion maps for all vehicles and pickups
- Added vertex animation for Syntapod view model
- Optimized material batching for all static objects
- Fixed missing kill flash FX on clients
- Fixed a rendering issue that could cause flickering room textures
- Fixed inconsistent ambient lighting for dropship klaxon
- Fixed secondary projectile sometimes being fired with an incorrect Z-rotation
- Fixed a bug where projectiles would behave incorrectly when impacting immediately after interacting with a water surface
Desecrators update for 4 March 2022
0.5.8a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
