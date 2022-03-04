 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 4 March 2022

0.5.8a changelist

Build 8317165

  • Adjusted secret generation for cave rooms
  • Improved underwater FX
  • Improved remote camera placement for triggered events (e.g. doors opening or unlocking)
  • Improved ice cave textures
  • Improved level texture patterns
  • Added vertex occlusion maps for all vehicles and pickups
  • Added vertex animation for Syntapod view model
  • Optimized material batching for all static objects
  • Fixed missing kill flash FX on clients
  • Fixed a rendering issue that could cause flickering room textures
  • Fixed inconsistent ambient lighting for dropship klaxon
  • Fixed secondary projectile sometimes being fired with an incorrect Z-rotation
  • Fixed a bug where projectiles would behave incorrectly when impacting immediately after interacting with a water surface

