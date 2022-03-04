early access 1.13

Highlights
- Now you can use hotkeys for playing cards! The numbers 1 to 9 in your keyboard will play the corresponding card in your hand, counting from left to right. Please note, this feature is still in beta. If you notice something weird while using card hotkeys, just let me know and I'll fix it ASAP!
- Now you can gain 500 astral dust by following @asraworks on Twitter! Check it out on the main menu.
- The Endless mode is now a bit harder. Now the second loop gives you another unremovable trinket that amps up the difficulty.
- Now the "Next wave" hotkey also works for pausing/resuming the game speed during a wave. Try it out! (The default binding is the spacebar)
- Now the auto fast forward automatically disables when holding a spell.
- Now the maximum amount of crystals is 9999.
- Yellow tiles no longer give +10% penetration.
Balance changes
Cards
-
Air Support
- Mana cost: 6 -> 7
-
All for One
- Mana cost: 3 -> 2
- True damage for each tower: 100 -> 75
-
Arsenal Gear
- Mana cost: 5 -> 6
-
Dark Reckoning
- Mana cost: 4 -> 3
-
Omniscience
- Now reduces the spell costs down to a minimum of 1.
- Mana cost: 8 -> 6
-
Sweet Vengeance
- Mana cost: 9 -> 8
-
Guardian Angel
- Mana cost: 10 -> 11
Trinkets
-
Spell Mastery
- Now reduces the spell costs down to a minimum of 1.
- No longer affects only the first 3 spells cast each turn.
Bug fixes
- Pressing "Restart" to start a new run at the end of a successful run now doesn't reset the win streak to 0.
- Fixed the behavior of Mysterious Cloth, Lion Plushie and Clearance Sale when stacked.
- Now the rapid succesion of some specific spells won't occasionally bring you to negative mana.
- Now Victory Laps correctly increase the Ascension level.
- Now the Risky Upgrades trinket behaves correctly when continuing a saved run.
- Now you won't be able to buy the Upgraded Legacy trinket when you already have it.
- Fixed the bug that caused towers not being able to be repositioned sometimes.
- Fixed the bug caused when starting a wave via the hotkey while moving / placing a tower.
- Now the trinkets in shops are correctly centered.
- You can no longer remove a card, press continue, then cancel to remove another card.
- The reroll hand button is no longer tied to the "Pause menu" hotkey.
- Now the auto fast forward prompt doesn't show when it shouldn't.
- Now the Extractor LX-2 shows the correct mana cost when restarting a run.
Changed files in this update