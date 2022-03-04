Patch Notes - Version 1.2 (3/4/2022)

General Changes
**+)** Added a new stage, **AEGIS**
**+)** QUICKDRAW is now available to play on Mac```
**Target Rush**
```**+)** Changed the design of Jump Shot targets to account for colorblind users```
**Online Play**
```**+)** Started rebuilding Online Play, please re-enable the ‘onlinetest’ branch to access the current build```
**Bug Fixes**
```**+)** Fixed the shop’s currency on resolutions greater than 1080p
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused players’ high scores in Target Rush to become corrupted, players may have their previous high scores reset as a result of this fix
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused players to not be able to connect input devices to Local Play after playing Target Rush```
**AJ**
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_
