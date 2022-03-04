 Skip to content

QUICKDRAW update for 4 March 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.2 (3/4/2022)

General Changes 


**+)** Added a new stage, **AEGIS**  
**+)** QUICKDRAW is now available to play on Mac```  
**Target Rush**  
```**+)** Changed the design of Jump Shot targets to account for colorblind users```  
**Online Play**  
```**+)** Started rebuilding Online Play, please re-enable the ‘onlinetest’ branch to access the current build```  
**Bug Fixes**  
```**+)** Fixed the shop’s currency on resolutions greater than 1080p  
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused players’ high scores in Target Rush to become corrupted, players may have their previous high scores reset as a result of this fix  
**+)** Fixed an issue that caused players to not be able to connect input devices to Local Play after playing Target Rush```

**AJ**  
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_

