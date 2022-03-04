Patch 0.0.2a

**
Hello survivors,
**
Here is the first major update of "Dead Survival", bringing quality of life improvements, and gameplay features that will change your life on the island !
Bugfixes :
- Damage from Peeble Knife has been checked and fixed.
- Sharpened Rock name has been fixed in the crafting menus and player inventory.
- Peeble material texture on the ground has been fixed.
- Safe Zones have been checked and fixed.
QoL/UI improvements :
- From now on, players will make a sound when drinking from a water source (Added)
- Footsteps will be heard by everyone, so be careful ! (Added)
- Pickaxe now has its own sound when harvesting (Added)
- Moving build part quick slot items while selected is fixed.
- Now it will be easier to move an item from one inventory to another or even to rotate it.
- Redesign of the different lightings has been done.
- Aquatic areas have been changed for future underwater missions ! (Added - In Test)
- Equipment interface has been revised, now the military stuff replaces the clothes slots !
Item Modifications :
- Sleeping Bag will no longer require sticks to craft, only 20 cloth.
Now let's talk about the most interesting part, the AI and loot additions !
As mentioned on the Trello and on Discord, we really wanted to give our players the opportunity to test the AIs, their reactions and to finally get out of the fishing village after this update !
AI/Animals additions :
- Zombies added + Loot system, check your equipment before fighting agaisnt them !
- Deer added + Harvesting system, a new food source !
Map modifications/additions :
- "Is there no loot?" -> Now, you will find loot on the ground besides, by walking around in the buildings !
- "Where are the enemies/animals?" -> AI spawn are added, just explore the island and you'll see !
- "I would like to take shelter somewhere else than the fishing village !" - > 2 new Safe Zones added + Random spawning between the 3 safezones for new players
- Merchant will be available in each safe zone.
Changed files in this update