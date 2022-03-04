- Upgrade to golang v1.17.8.
- Fix multiple crash bugs.
- If you drag from an equipped item to an unequipped item in your inventory, it used to do nothing. Now it swaps the items (as long as the unequipped item is equippable in the same slot).
- Significant structural changes to the core game engine to improve performance and allow for future balancing changes.
- Rewrite portions of the way individual ships move and join fleets intended to make them behave more consistently.
- More closely respect player preference when dividing ships between offense and defense (for example, previously it was possible for attack fleet to be ~30% larger than defense fleet, even if you specified they be 50/50).
Idle Armada update for 4 March 2022
Bugfix / Minor Update: 0.11.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update