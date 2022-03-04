 Skip to content

Ari's Journey update for 4 March 2022

1.0.4 Patch

  • Fix label on room selection screen from "rings" to "stars"
  • Fix codex count on chapter complete showing 0 incorrectly
  • Show button prompt on credits screen continue
  • Prevent accidental exit on title screen before Start/Exit buttons are visible

