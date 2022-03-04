x Escape to close shop and chat windows
x Reset minigame names properly when opening a new one
x Fixed Movement quirks when holding a direction and tapping a perpendicular direction
x Add time alerts at midnight / 1am
x Pause single player when viewing help/hotkey menu
x Vision in mine fixed
x Fixed the grave dirt name
x Fixed relationship going over 100
x Nerfed Lights Out (Pet Shop Job) payouts
Lofi Hollow update for 4 March 2022
Bug Fixes
Changed files in this update