Lofi Hollow update for 4 March 2022

Bug Fixes

Build 8316556 · Last edited by Wendy

x Escape to close shop and chat windows

x Reset minigame names properly when opening a new one

x Fixed Movement quirks when holding a direction and tapping a perpendicular direction

x Add time alerts at midnight / 1am

x Pause single player when viewing help/hotkey menu

x Vision in mine fixed

x Fixed the grave dirt name

x Fixed relationship going over 100

x Nerfed Lights Out (Pet Shop Job) payouts

