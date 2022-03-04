 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 4 March 2022

Update notes - Friday AM #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8316547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addresses instances of lobbies being left open for long periods of time without host activity / proper host disconnect from Steam.

Changed files in this update

Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
