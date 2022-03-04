The shielded fortress, interdimensional skirmisher, and high-speed devil drop into FUT 22 with legendary kits inspired by Gibraltar, Wraith, and Octane. The Legends Collection also includes themed badges, Tifos, and more to transform your stadium.
FIFA 22 update for 4 March 2022
The Legends Collection drops into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The shielded fortress, interdimensional skirmisher, and high-speed devil drop into FUT 22 with legendary kits inspired by Gibraltar, Wraith, and Octane. The Legends Collection also includes themed badges, Tifos, and more to transform your stadium.
View more data in app history for build 8316486
FIFA 22 - Content Depot 1506831
FIFA 22 Depot - en_US Depot 1545920
FIFA 22 Depot - pt_BR Depot 1545921
FIFA 22 Depot - de_DE Depot 1545922
FIFA 22 Depot - es_ES Depot 1545923
FIFA 22 Depot - fr_FR Depot 1545924
FIFA 22 Depot - it_IT Depot 1545925
FIFA 22 Depot - es_MX Depot 1545926
FIFA 22 Depot - nl_NL Depot 1545927
FIFA 22 Depot - pl_PL Depot 1545928
FIFA 22 Depot - ru_RU Depot 1545929
FIFA 22 Depot - ar_SA Depot 1545930
FIFA 22 Depot - cs_CZ Depot 1545931
FIFA 22 Depot - da_DK Depot 1545932
FIFA 22 Depot - no_NO Depot 1545933
FIFA 22 Depot - pt_PT Depot 1545934
FIFA 22 Depot - zh_TW Depot 1545935
FIFA 22 Depot - zh_CN Depot 1545936
FIFA 22 Depot - sv_SE Depot 1545937
FIFA 22 Depot - tr_TR Depot 1545938
FIFA 22 Depot - ja_JP Depot 1545939
FIFA 22 Depot - kr_KO Depot 1545940
Changed depots in rl_release_debug branch