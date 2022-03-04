 Skip to content

FIFA 22 update for 4 March 2022

Celebrate FUT Birthday in FIFA 22

Celebrate 13 years of FIFA Ultimate Team as some of football’s biggest names get a birthday boost and a 5-star skill move or weak foot upgrade. Join the party now in FIFA 22!

