Zeepkist update for 4 March 2022

✨ The Super Shiny Stuff Update!!

Welcome friends!! It's finally happened!! Super Shiny Stuff is here!!

This update is a (BIG) content update! So let's jump in and get you up to speed!!

Features & Stuff

  • 12 new adventure levels
  • 48 new cosmetic items
  • Super shiny new reflections!!
  • MANY new terrain blocks
  • MANY new track pieces
  • New achievements!

Other Changes

  • Grid helper in Level Editor
  • Level Editor block folders have been rearranged to make more sense
  • Bronze medals now unlock new levels
  • One of the night skyboxes changed from ugly-brown to pretty-purple

There have also been a bunch of bugfixes and stuff!

HAPPY ZEEPKISTING!!

