The Super Shiny Stuff Update!!
Welcome friends!! It's finally happened!! Super Shiny Stuff is here!!
This update is a (BIG) content update! So let's jump in and get you up to speed!!
Features & Stuff
- 12 new adventure levels
- 48 new cosmetic items
- Super shiny new reflections!!
- MANY new terrain blocks
- MANY new track pieces
- New achievements!
Other Changes
- Grid helper in Level Editor
- Level Editor block folders have been rearranged to make more sense
- Bronze medals now unlock new levels
- One of the night skyboxes changed from ugly-brown to pretty-purple
There have also been a bunch of bugfixes and stuff!
