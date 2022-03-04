 Skip to content

Drox Operative 2 update for 4 March 2022

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.009

Share · View all patches · Build 8316102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a crash, a couple slow downs, and a bunch of skill/component issues.

1.009 change list:

  • fixed a crash that can happen when searching for group quest members that aren't the leader (ScrObot/RoanokeKeeper)
  • fixed if ever get above max penalties it getting really slow because constantly trying to add penalties but failing (rabidjawa)
  • now only recalculate stats in removeStatusEffect if something was actually removed (causing some slow downs) (rabidjawa)
  • added a new faction
  • Beam Amplification, Impact Analysis, and Dynamic Frequency Generator now enhance chaining and no target beam weapons (Lone Night Raven)
  • Incinerate now enhances chaining and no target beam weapons (Senrezu)
  • Frequency Modulation and Beam Mastery now enhance chaining and no target beam weapons
  • Impact Analysis now enhance Scatter Cannon and Cannon Wave weapons (Lone Night Raven)
  • Plasma Overload and Plasma Cannon Mastery now enhance Scatter Cannon and Cannon Wave weapons
  • Impact Analysis, Ballistic Control System now enhance Torrent weapons (Lone Night Raven)
  • Gunner & Ballistics Mastery now enhance Torrent weapons
  • Ballistic Control System now enhances Swarm weapons (Lone Night Raven)
  • Launcher, Missile Mastery, and Missile Afterburn now enhance Swarm weapons
  • fixed swarm missiles getting double power load (Lone Night Raven)
  • fixed a duplicate ModifierPowerNeeded1 entry that might have been making higher level modifier revert back to a level 1 version after a restart (Lone Night Raven)
  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 127

