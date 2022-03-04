Drox Operative 2 patch 1.009

This patch fixes a crash, a couple slow downs, and a bunch of skill/component issues.
1.009 change list:
- fixed a crash that can happen when searching for group quest members that aren't the leader (ScrObot/RoanokeKeeper)
- fixed if ever get above max penalties it getting really slow because constantly trying to add penalties but failing (rabidjawa)
- now only recalculate stats in removeStatusEffect if something was actually removed (causing some slow downs) (rabidjawa)
- added a new faction
- Beam Amplification, Impact Analysis, and Dynamic Frequency Generator now enhance chaining and no target beam weapons (Lone Night Raven)
- Incinerate now enhances chaining and no target beam weapons (Senrezu)
- Frequency Modulation and Beam Mastery now enhance chaining and no target beam weapons
- Impact Analysis now enhance Scatter Cannon and Cannon Wave weapons (Lone Night Raven)
- Plasma Overload and Plasma Cannon Mastery now enhance Scatter Cannon and Cannon Wave weapons
- Impact Analysis, Ballistic Control System now enhance Torrent weapons (Lone Night Raven)
- Gunner & Ballistics Mastery now enhance Torrent weapons
- Ballistic Control System now enhances Swarm weapons (Lone Night Raven)
- Launcher, Missile Mastery, and Missile Afterburn now enhance Swarm weapons
- fixed swarm missiles getting double power load (Lone Night Raven)
- fixed a duplicate ModifierPowerNeeded1 entry that might have been making higher level modifier revert back to a level 1 version after a restart (Lone Night Raven)
- changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 127
Changed files in this update