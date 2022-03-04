Patch 1.0.01 Released: Localisation Fixes and More!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We just released the first patch for the prologue, including localisation improvements and a number of bug fixes based on early feedback. Here are the full details:
Buccaneers! The New Age of Piracy (Prologue) Version 1.0.01
Changes
- Added missing Russian translations (the Chinese translations will also be updated soon).
- Adjusted font weight, line spacing and scaling of Cyrillic and Chinese fonts for better readability.
- Updated the music which plays at the end of the prologue.
- Reduced the volume of the level-up jingle.
- [VR] The game now displays the currently active OpenXR runtime in the Main Menu. You can change this in the settings of your VR application (e.g. SteamVR, Oculus, Vive Console, WMR).
Fixes
- Fixed the shipyard UI behaving unexpectedly.
- Fixed ship battles persisting after loading a save.
- Fixed a few cases where text was hard-coded instead of localised.
- Fixed some cases where Russian text didn’t fit inside buttons or other UI elements.
- Fixed wrong font being used in labels on the World Map.
- Fixed older versions of sailing music playing in the cabin.
Thank you to everyone who has given feedback and reported issues so far!
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
