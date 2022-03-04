 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Last Bastion update for 4 March 2022

Update 0.4.37

Share · View all patches · Build 8316019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.37:

This update adds a playable tutorial to the game and reworks the balance of the game.

CHANGELOG:

TUTORIAL

  • Added a playable Tutorial.

COMBAT

  • Battleslot capture timer is now visible in deployment phase.
  • Added a few more battles in the second province.
  • Rebalanced all battles.

OTHERS

  • Rebalanced the rewards given in Events.
  • UI Improvements.
  • Changed Building upgrade prices.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where certain forced and follow up Events were breaking the game.
  • Fixed A.P regeneration in combat to correctly factor in morale.
  • Fixed incorrect display of choices in certain Events.

Changed files in this update

The Last Bastion Content Depot 1520881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.