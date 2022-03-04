Update 0.4.37:
This update adds a playable tutorial to the game and reworks the balance of the game.
CHANGELOG:
TUTORIAL
- Added a playable Tutorial.
COMBAT
- Battleslot capture timer is now visible in deployment phase.
- Added a few more battles in the second province.
- Rebalanced all battles.
OTHERS
- Rebalanced the rewards given in Events.
- UI Improvements.
- Changed Building upgrade prices.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where certain forced and follow up Events were breaking the game.
- Fixed A.P regeneration in combat to correctly factor in morale.
- Fixed incorrect display of choices in certain Events.
Changed files in this update