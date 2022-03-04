We consider that the camp building is the most polished feature so far
Recruiting have a couple of usability problems
Training and the soldiers AI is more or less at 50% but there are more work to do next week
Missions and campaign maps are around 20%. You can see the missions map, but the part of choosing your recruits and simulating the missions is missing
The general polish status is very raw at the moment
One Military Camp Private Beta update for 4 March 2022
GDC alpha demo
