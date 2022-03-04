 Skip to content

One Military Camp Private Beta update for 4 March 2022

GDC alpha demo

Build 8315988

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We consider that the camp building is the most polished feature so far

Recruiting have a couple of usability problems

Training and the soldiers AI is more or less at 50% but there are more work to do next week

Missions and campaign maps are around 20%. You can see the missions map, but the part of choosing your recruits and simulating the missions is missing

The general polish status is very raw at the moment

Changed files in this update

One Military Camp Playtest Content Depot 1815361
  • Loading history…
