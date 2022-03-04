Update 1.3!

Hi friends, a new update 1.3v is available for download!
In Update:
-
Added enemy health status bar
-
Added item widget, now the item will be easier to find
-
Added ability to move loot items and throw (use right mouse button)
-
Added a shop system (you can exchange your resources for others. The exchange machine can be crafted, and you can also find it in different places on the map)
-
Minor bugs fixed
A big update is planned for the end of March-beginning of April!
Roadmap for future updates:
Weather System
Controller Support
Electricity system
Fishing
Pet
Event System
More mini games
More type transports
New map
And much more
Changed files in this update