Survival: Lost Way update for 4 March 2022

Update 1.3!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, a new update 1.3v is available for download!

In Update:

  • Added enemy health status bar

  • Added item widget, now the item will be easier to find

  • Added ability to move loot items and throw (use right mouse button)

  • Added a shop system (you can exchange your resources for others. The exchange machine can be crafted, and you can also find it in different places on the map)

  • Minor bugs fixed

A big update is planned for the end of March-beginning of April!
Roadmap for future updates:

Weather System

Controller Support

Electricity system

Fishing

Pet

Event System

More mini games

More type transports

New map

And much more

Don't forget to offer ideas to improve the game and report any bugs you find.

