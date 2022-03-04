 Skip to content

Hero's Hour update for 4 March 2022

V 2.0.3 Patchnotes

V 2.0.3 Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug that allowed dragging units out of monuments without paying for them
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to gain units from monuments without paying
  • Fixed a save corruption issue where sometimes an artifact would not save its index. This might still cause artifact corruption (turning into a Four Leaf Clover), but won't crash the game. If you see artifacts turned into Four Leaf Clovers when saving/reloading, please report any relevant circumstacnes with your bug report
  • Fixed a crash that happened when switching to a custom map while selecting starting hero for another map
  • Fixed a crash relating to first aid tents resurrecting bodyguards (might also need to have been frogged bodyguards)
  • Fixed the Pillar of Essence graphics looking wrong when using the small or classic town screen
  • Fixed Arcane and Order towns showing the wrong icons for their faction mechanics



CHANGES

  • When choosing a different map in the map selection screen, the menu for picking faction and hero will now reset instead of staying open
  • Earthen Guards and Guardposts will no longer send units to the infirmary when defeated

