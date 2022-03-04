 Skip to content

They Die Tomorrow update for 4 March 2022

Post-Launch Patch 3

Build 8315717

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch seeks to add requested features and balance gameplay based on feedback. There is also a change that should assist in diagnosing and resolving multiplayer bugs. More patches to come throughout March.

The changes included with this patch are listed below.

Essential Game Features
  • Opening the pause menu in singleplayer now pauses the timer
  • Opening the journal during the Tutorial now pauses the timer
Gameplay Adjustments - Mementos
  • Memento Lore Finder now allows analysis of mementos outside the map
  • Removed incremental delay on scanning mementos (delay is now 5 seconds flat between scanning)
Gameplay Adjustments - Solving
  • Evidence locations are no longer fully discoverable before the end of Arrival phase
  • Memento locations are no longer visible before the end of Arrival phase
  • Evidence locations are now more likely to be found in separate rooms
  • Adjusted timing for memento chests to reveal over time
  • Adjusted timing for evidences to reveal over time
  • The correct killer type on the scoring screen is now highlighted with a different color
Gameplay Adjustments - Phases
  • Increased all phase durations for Easy difficulty to match Training durations
  • Increased all phase durations for Medium difficulty to match old Easy durations
  • Renamed Hostility phase to "Research" and Resolution phase to "Confrontation"
  • Updated all phase descriptions to more clearly indicate when the killer can attack, the purposes of the phases, and prep that a player might want to do
  • Added a link in the Tutorial for viewing Phase descriptions
Multiplayer Bugs
  • Added steps to multiplayer loading screen to better diagnose connection issues

