Post-Launch Patch 3

This patch seeks to add requested features and balance gameplay based on feedback. There is also a change that should assist in diagnosing and resolving multiplayer bugs. More patches to come throughout March.
The changes included with this patch are listed below.
Essential Game Features
- Opening the pause menu in singleplayer now pauses the timer
- Opening the journal during the Tutorial now pauses the timer
Gameplay Adjustments - Mementos
- Memento Lore Finder now allows analysis of mementos outside the map
- Removed incremental delay on scanning mementos (delay is now 5 seconds flat between scanning)
Gameplay Adjustments - Solving
- Evidence locations are no longer fully discoverable before the end of Arrival phase
- Memento locations are no longer visible before the end of Arrival phase
- Evidence locations are now more likely to be found in separate rooms
- Adjusted timing for memento chests to reveal over time
- Adjusted timing for evidences to reveal over time
- The correct killer type on the scoring screen is now highlighted with a different color
Gameplay Adjustments - Phases
- Increased all phase durations for Easy difficulty to match Training durations
- Increased all phase durations for Medium difficulty to match old Easy durations
- Renamed Hostility phase to "Research" and Resolution phase to "Confrontation"
- Updated all phase descriptions to more clearly indicate when the killer can attack, the purposes of the phases, and prep that a player might want to do
- Added a link in the Tutorial for viewing Phase descriptions
Multiplayer Bugs
- Added steps to multiplayer loading screen to better diagnose connection issues
Changed files in this update