WHAT THE GOLF? update for 4 March 2022

Brand new Daily Course mode!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wanna do traffic Tuesday? 🚛🚙🚚🚛

Or Horse Thursday? 🐎

Or maybe you are more into Movies Saturday? 🎥

Then play our DAYlicious Update 😅

Note: We are offering a 66% discount this week-end. After this, our heart will go on...

