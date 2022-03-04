2022.3.b.1 - Emergency Fixes for Metamorphosed Edition Problems!

Sorry all! The Metamorphosed Edition broke more than I realised. I'm working on fixes, but if you want to roll back to the old version in the meantime, instructions are here:
Fixes in this patch:
- Camera feels smoother (I haven't added the old drift effect back - but I might yet)
- Force-set gridsnap to 1/4. This will address a lot of perceived card placement probs. You can change it back tho.
- Game no longer crashes when scouting a city in Exile immediately after travelling to that city
- Fixed Chinese & Japanese loc
- Leaving at Mansus, then reloading, no longer crashes game
- Slowed down token travel time for greedy slots and click-to-send, rapid speed was alarming erryone
Changed files in this update