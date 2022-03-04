 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 4 March 2022

2022.3.b.1 - Emergency Fixes for Metamorphosed Edition Problems!

Build 8315446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry all! The Metamorphosed Edition broke more than I realised. I'm working on fixes, but if you want to roll back to the old version in the meantime, instructions are here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/718670/discussions/0/3182361055551113455/

Fixes in this patch:

  • Camera feels smoother (I haven't added the old drift effect back - but I might yet)
  • Force-set gridsnap to 1/4. This will address a lot of perceived card placement probs. You can change it back tho.
  • Game no longer crashes when scouting a city in Exile immediately after travelling to that city
  • Fixed Chinese & Japanese loc
  • Leaving at Mansus, then reloading, no longer crashes game
  • Slowed down token travel time for greedy slots and click-to-send, rapid speed was alarming erryone

Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
