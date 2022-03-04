Audio Update 0.6 is now RELEASED & 30% OFF Sale

Hello everyone! Today marks yet another milestone for Northern Lights! We are proud to announce that version 0.6 is now LIVE on STEAM!

This version aims to improve the overall audio quality and feel of the game, along with some critical fixes to issues reported in the past weeks!

With this new update, the game will also be ON SALE at -30% OFF for a limited time period! If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to grab a copy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090800/Northern_Lights/

What's new in v0.6?

This update comes with a lot of improvements related to game ambience and audio and to the overall user experience. Full list of additions and improvements below!

*** Nature audio quality and sound balancing greatly improved

Interiors audio quality and sound balancing greatly improved

New sound effects for item related activities such as harvesting, food consumption etc. added to the game

New sound tracks added to the game

New dialogue lines for various player activities added to the game

The audio of water bodies has improved quality and better spatial accuracy

The audio of caves has improved quality and better spatial accuracy

The audio of ambience wind is now affected by the wind intensity

It is now possible to cook at fireplaces

Clothing decay values has been adjusted

**

What's fixed?

Along with the changes above, we also fixed a lot of the reported issues with the existing things in the game! Full changelog below:

*** Fixed issue causing curtains to not be harvestable in some locations

Fixed issue causing inventory to allow for item duplication in some cases

Fixed issue causing currently equipped item to be incorrect when multiple items of same kind are equipped

Fixed issue causing inventory tool slots to break in some cases

Fixed issue causing item throwing to not remove the item from inventory in some cases and causing errors in inventory

Fixed issue causing water bidon to show wrong hydration restore value when not full

**

What's next?

We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed out and a lot of balancing to be done.

We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.6.x while working on the next feature update v0.7 as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE

Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also, don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated to feedback and new ideas![/b]

Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!