The Tenants - Patch 0.8d

General
- Fixed a game crash that sometimes occurred when moving certain garden items.
- Fixed a game crash related to the Botanic Garden job.
- Fixed a pathing issue related to wall-mounted items, preventing players from renting out previously verified properties. The fix is temporary and you might observe inconsistent behavior with some shelving items; more patches are on their way.
- Fixed an issue with the Alcoholic event sometimes beginning too close to the bed causing unexpected behavior.
- Fixed purchase auctions starting with a $0 opening bid.
Changed files in this update