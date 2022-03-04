 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 4 March 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.8d

Patch 0.8d

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Fixed a game crash that sometimes occurred when moving certain garden items.
  • Fixed a game crash related to the Botanic Garden job.
  • Fixed a pathing issue related to wall-mounted items, preventing players from renting out previously verified properties. The fix is temporary and you might observe inconsistent behavior with some shelving items; more patches are on their way.
  • Fixed an issue with the Alcoholic event sometimes beginning too close to the bed causing unexpected behavior.
  • Fixed purchase auctions starting with a $0 opening bid.

