Starbase update for 4 March 2022

PTU Update 4.3.2022 (PTU Build 812)

Build 8315168

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Devices

  • Reconstruction Machine

    • Fixed an issue where the Reconstruction Machine activated at the station only after the player had relogged after the first time it was built
    • Machines now unlink players when they lose Factory Hall Area/Station safezone access

  • Fixed an issue where Solar Power recharge did not start/work when built with items from inventory in-game

  • Ducts

    • Fixed side edge connectivity issue for three ducts. Edges of these ducts did not connect with hardpoints:

      • Duct Straight 12x192 cm
      • Duct Straight 12x36 cm
      • Duct Corner 15x15 cm

Easy Build Mode

  • Building long lines with modules should no longer create considerable gaps. Miniscule gaps might still be noticed in extreme cases.

Player Stations

  • Fixed an issue where being close enough to another station made setting up new stations sluggish or impossible in nearby cells
  • Updated Station Info HUD

Ships

  • Updated:

    • 30 Allons Danser

  • Added descriptions for:

    • Mammoth II W
    • Phat Roadster
    • Atolla
    • Ramora
    • Batfish
    • Komatsu T2
    • SkipJack
    • Vector7a

  • Updated description of:

    • Manta DC

Ship Repair Terminal

  • Fixed an issue where components that were damaged but later repaired using the Building Tool sometimes counted as being damaged by the Ship Repair Terminal

UI

  • Added "don't show this again" option to Station expansion notification
  • Added "reset pop-up hints" option to Esc menu settings tutorial section
  • Tooltips now follow cursor when mouse is moved instead of closing
  • Tooltip opening delay can be adjusted in settings
  • Removed permission edit page from Stations Tab
  • Permissions are now changed by clicking Permission icons
  • Fixed broken station names in Insurance Transfer Menu

PTU Only

  • Fixed an issue where locking a ship with Towing Beam and releasing it did not remove the added mass or the thruster efficiency reduction

  • Player Stations can now be renamed

  • Towing Device

    • Now reports target mass in kg, not g

  • Made the deformation prevention area under Moon Base Support Legs slightly smaller

  • Added area validity for all station types. For an area to be valid, it must have at least 5 million KV of material in it. Expansion prevention if all current areas are not valid will continue to only affect Capital Ships.

