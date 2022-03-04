PTU Update 4.3.2022 (PTU Build 812)

Devices
-
Reconstruction Machine
- Fixed an issue where the Reconstruction Machine activated at the station only after the player had relogged after the first time it was built
- Machines now unlink players when they lose Factory Hall Area/Station safezone access
-
Fixed an issue where Solar Power recharge did not start/work when built with items from inventory in-game
-
Ducts
-
Fixed side edge connectivity issue for three ducts. Edges of these ducts did not connect with hardpoints:
- Duct Straight 12x192 cm
- Duct Straight 12x36 cm
- Duct Corner 15x15 cm
-
Easy Build Mode
- Building long lines with modules should no longer create considerable gaps. Miniscule gaps might still be noticed in extreme cases.
Player Stations
- Fixed an issue where being close enough to another station made setting up new stations sluggish or impossible in nearby cells
- Updated Station Info HUD
Ships
-
Updated:
- 30 Allons Danser
-
Added descriptions for:
- Mammoth II W
- Phat Roadster
- Atolla
- Ramora
- Batfish
- Komatsu T2
- SkipJack
- Vector7a
-
Updated description of:
- Manta DC
Ship Repair Terminal
- Fixed an issue where components that were damaged but later repaired using the Building Tool sometimes counted as being damaged by the Ship Repair Terminal
UI
- Added "don't show this again" option to Station expansion notification
- Added "reset pop-up hints" option to Esc menu settings tutorial section
- Tooltips now follow cursor when mouse is moved instead of closing
- Tooltip opening delay can be adjusted in settings
- Removed permission edit page from Stations Tab
- Permissions are now changed by clicking Permission icons
- Fixed broken station names in Insurance Transfer Menu
PTU Only
-
Fixed an issue where locking a ship with Towing Beam and releasing it did not remove the added mass or the thruster efficiency reduction
-
Player Stations can now be renamed
-
Towing Device
- Now reports target mass in kg, not g
-
Made the deformation prevention area under Moon Base Support Legs slightly smaller
-
Added area validity for all station types. For an area to be valid, it must have at least 5 million KV of material in it. Expansion prevention if all current areas are not valid will continue to only affect Capital Ships.
Changed depots in test_auto branch