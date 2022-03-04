Patch Note 1.3

We have made the following optimizations and corrections:
- Added the Switch Movement Control for the left analog stick in the customization menu. (Switch functions with D-pad, except L3)
- Added the customization of “Explore” for keymapping in “Keyboard setting” menu.
◆ Notice! Must be in default Big Picture configuration.
[Big Picture] Mode/ Setting / Controller Configurations / Big Picture Configuration / Default
- Changed the function of Switch Character to L on the left analog stick/ [D-pad L]and Switch Partner is R on the left analog stick / [D-pad R].
- Added the keymapping for “Dash” in the controller customization tab. Special Mode is now L3. There are two ways to Dash for a Joystick and keyboard.
◆ Notice! When using the left analog stick to move, we recommend the players use Forward + R2(Hold) to Sprint. Forward + Forward(Hold) for the keyboard.
- Optimized “Keyboard setting” menu, and added Explore, Look Up, and Look Down to customize.
Page Up and Page Down are unavailable due to the additional use of the operating system, but the default functions of Look Up and Look Down are still maintained.
- Optimized the quest guiding messages
Chapter 2 during [Cuckoo Exploration Lv.1]
Chapter 2 during [Catch me up ff you can], prevent players from fighting the guards and captain SIGUD.
Chapter 3 during [Dungeon Exploration]
Chapter 6 during [Still alive!], indicate using Explore underwater
Chapter 10 during [Key to Insects Tomb], indicate using Explore in the room
Added more road signs in [Uzato Boulevard] and [Uzato Market] that leads to [Sacred Temple]
- Solve the problem that a certain boss in chapter 9 [Border Forest] can repeatedly farm treasures.
- Solve the problem that a small cellar in chapter 10 [Lolona Mun] can run out of the map render.
- Solve the problem of incorrect save file during chapter 13 [Heart-Warming Soup for Meowhaco].
- Solve the problem that the props and achievements of chapter 13 [Shaman Sculpture] have not been achieved, and reissue them.
- Added Save Points from chapters 1-13, 17-19
- Solved the localization bug in chapter 14.
- Solved the bug of missing the transition between "Ahead" and "High Priestess" in chapter 19.
Where the next step will be to optimize
- We will continue to optimize the efficiency of loading.
- Since the function of "press to enter the teleportation point" is more prone to accidental touches, we will add and optimize this function.
- Continue to achieve complete customization for the controller.
- If there are any shortcomings, please continue to respond to us, and we will continue to optimize.
