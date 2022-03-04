Version 0.8.1.5 released Mar 04, 2022

Fixes
- SR-1830 - [BUG][UI] Pollution visual progressivity was broken (+Increase city center visual pollution radius)
- SR-1809 - [BUG][UI] Citizen count was corrupted if the player build houses while the population was falling
- SR-1828 - [UI] Job count was corrupted when the player changed the allowed slots of a building while it was paused
- SR-1829 - [UI] Improve "send bug report" visibility on error panel
- SR-1826 - [UI] When changing planet with different levels of populations, the citizen UI was not updated correctly
- SR-1827 - [UI] Remove obsolete part of pollution tutorial
- SR-1820 - [UI] Remove obsolete part to plan a route tutorial + fix in french
- SR-1810 - [BUG] Crash when building the wonder because of a missing LightDetectorComponent component
Changed files in this update