Increlution update for 4 March 2022

Minor update following the new content

  • The food recovery indicator at the top-right of the inventory now states the total value of your food in the tooltip as well
  • Fixed one tooltip telling you too late that you'd lose access to a chapter 6 job. It now tells you at the right exploration
  • Added a --reverseSkillColors Steam launch parameter. Making generation levels blue (the top bar) and instinct levels yellow (the bottom bar). I don't think I need to explain why

