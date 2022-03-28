Grid Slayer 1.1

Added Endless Mode! Test your skills to the limit and see how far you can go before either you or the game breaks. You can still earn Slayer Points in this mode so it serves as a valid alternative to the original 'Classic' mode.

Besides Endless Mode, the aim of this update is to consolidate and improve on what we released at 1.0. We have a lot of bug fixes this update and the game has become very stable since 1.0. You can read about these in more detail in the small updates since launch.

Balance changes:

Removed the 'Channel' Enchant.

The King now has more base HP to make the first go at the boss a bit more climactic.

Infinite draw combos should now be much harder to achieve.

Plus lot more and updating as I get feedback.

Some quality of life improvements including a nicer highlighter for Tiles.

The next update will add a whole bunch of new Cards, Enchants, Enemies and more, based on a 'leafy' theme. Tell me what you want to see in the next update!