Update 1.16: Improvements

Dear operators,
Update 1.16 is online. New rendering of bullet hole decals and more...
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG}
- Add: New bullet hole decals
- Improve: Bullet impact on death body
- Improve: Hand left position on handguns
- Improve: AI choose cover position
- Fix: Some errors of reload animations with TPP
- Fix: Some errors of spine rotation with TPP
- Fix: Wrong reload animations of some handguns
- Fix: Hand left location on Vk12
- Fix: SFX fire on weapon cache might not stop correctly
- Fix: Handgun animation with ballistic shield
Changed files in this update