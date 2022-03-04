 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 4 March 2022

Update 1.16: Improvements

Update 1.16 · Build 8314790 · Last edited 4 March 2022

Dear operators,

Update 1.16 is online. New rendering of bullet hole decals and more...

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG}

  • Add: New bullet hole decals
  • Improve: Bullet impact on death body
  • Improve: Hand left position on handguns
  • Improve: AI choose cover position
  • Fix: Some errors of reload animations with TPP
  • Fix: Some errors of spine rotation with TPP
  • Fix: Wrong reload animations of some handguns
  • Fix: Hand left location on Vk12
  • Fix: SFX fire on weapon cache might not stop correctly
  • Fix: Handgun animation with ballistic shield

