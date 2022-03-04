Magic Mist

Greetings and Salutations
In this patch, we have done massive performance fixes and reworked most ring spells. We ask you to have fun, break them and help us to balance these spells. Our next target will be to focus on making the monsters more fun and interesting to face.
New Content
- Major spell rework
- Major performance optimizations
- Added the Thai language
Monsters & Combat
- Improved new damage text and animations
- Improved attack and distance priority for monsters
- New improved monster health bars
- Improved monster visuals
- Monster projectiles now have correct elemental damage instead of physical
- Improved visuals for certain Monster projectiles
- Improved visuals for Monster spell limbs
- The correct cooldown on world turrets
- Improved damage text placement
Player
- Improved ice lance sound effects
- Poison bomb has been changed and improved with Charge state
- Fire Pillar ring is now Charge based and improved
- Arcane Missile has been improved
- Ice Sphere is now Charge based and freezes on max charge
- Lightning Ball is now Charge based for ultimate
- Poison Bomb is Charge based
- Arcane Burst is improved and Charge based
- Eye of Cthulhu is now Charge based
- Bamboo Burst is charge based
- Boulder ring is now Charge based
- Ring of Filth is now Charge based
- Force Push exists as a field now
- Added: New spell ring Poison Rot
- King’s ring has been changed and is now Charge based
- Player damage text is now red
- Melee Slash is now Arcane damage instead of physical
- Charge spells are now displayed along the aim direction while charging
World
- Improved Fog visuals
- Tweaked post effects and lighting in biomes
- Improved Item and Challenge room spawns
- Monsters now have a chance to drop items
- Vendors now have more Trinkets
Other
- Improved visuals for monsters
- Optimized Tower of Knowledge
- Optimized Spells
- Optimized all biomes
- Optimized all boss fights
- Cinematic to prologue now has a loading animation
- Improved AI monster performance
- Improved button binding readability
- Improved gore and gore performance
- Local music is now affected by music volume settings
- Added pooling system for many effects
- Improved visuals of the Skill tree
- Improved Spell performance
- Changed some font character distance relations
Bug Fixes
- Charge spells now scale with tier (Arcane Missile and Force Push)
- Golden chest now has its material back
- Monsters now relax properly on death
- Fixed width of the fog of war in grids
- Fixed saving cam shake settings not working
- Pausing right before scene loading would get you stuck
- Hide zero damage numbers
- Pillar flame used black hole damage settings
- Disable pause menu while talking to NPCs
- Geomancer fighting area bug fixed
- Fixed UI lag bug
- Local Music is now properly affected by the music volume
- Krampus music is now affected by the music volume
- Several cameras are now properly affected by the cam shake slider
That is all for now, cheers!
Changed files in this update