Update Notes for March 4, 2022

Hi everyone. Skybox3D update 0.40 is here! In this update we bring a few new features in addition to bug fixes and improvements.
New features
- Timeline Marker
Hovering on any timeline marker will show a description of what happens at that point in time.
Clicking on the timeline marker will focus the camera at the position and time of the event. The affected player will be selected to help focusing on the event.
- Auto camera rotate
Enable automatic camera rotation and control the speed via Sidebar > Camera. You can also toggle the rotation with the shortcut - "Shift + R".
Checkout out the Timeline Marker and Auto camera rotation in this video:
-
System Feedback
Some user actions will invoke visual feedback notes. A note will appear over the timeline, describing the action taken.
-
Match Info tab
Added simple player statistics, shortcut - "Tab".
Updates
- Dust 2 update
The Dust 2 map was updated to match the CS:GO map update released on 2021 November 7th.
Previous versions are still available, when older matches are played.
- Change graphical UI with the shortcuts
Advanced mode off: Alt+S (S for simple)
Advanced mode on: Alt+N (N for normal)
The following works if the Skybox3D Pro is activated:
Broadcaster: Alt+B
Telestrator: Alt+T
Changed files in this update