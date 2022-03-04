"Test [v0.0.11] VERY FUN UPDATE HAS COME!
- Added : Spiral Designs. You can go there from the start on the right bottom of the screen. At
this point, this content is a prototype so you can choose 5 spiral designs at the very first.
Also, you can freely adjust its color, saturation, and brightness!
We really hope that a lot of people post your spirals on the discord channel :D
Also, this content will be important for the game progress. As each spiral rotates, they earn
some exps which is accumulated and gained on the prestige (Not softprestige)
The reward for it is currently a bit weak but we will add a lot of rewards :D
Please tell us your impression and post your spirals!
- Fixed : Some display bugs"
Changed files in this update