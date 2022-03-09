1.10 - Follow Up Bug Fixes

We pushed out the 1.10 update a couple of weeks ago, we had a previous hot fix fresh off the heels of that update, but now we're following up with another more comprehensive pass at some issues that have been on our radar.
You can find the full list of changes in this update below:
- Sharra’s talent Take cover is now activated only if Sharra takes damage.
- Sharra’s talent Berserking now gives 3 blocks instead of 2, as the talent description says.
- Added the keyword “Charge” to Sharra’s Blade barrier.
- In Tournaments, if there is a retry run in progress, the menu will display “Resume” instead of “Retry”.
- In a tournament with the Seal of one, the card received as reward in the lootbag is not stretched anymore.
- You can now trigger Fugoro’s marks with the Wheel of Chaos (neutral attack) if Fugoro is in the front row.
- Fix interactions of the stardust pigment when used as the last ressource if there is no path to the boss with the Terra incognita epilogue active.
- Fix deletion of player’s tournament save when they were browsing the previous tournaments in the tournament menu.
- Added the Flash gems unsocketing VFX when playing an ally
- Seal of the Disciple’s Soul Eater ally now shows it is aggressive
- Cards with gems socketed in the shop because of the Seal of Gems now have correct tooltips
- In battle, D-Pad navigation no longer overlaps with piles opening input
- Truestrike Seal is no longer triggered by any card being played
- Fix bugs regarding socketing gems on allies while in combat
- Seal of Recklessness now doubles the blocks of the enemies instead of giving all of it to the leading hero.
- Magda’s Scissors damage is now correctly reflected by Puzzling Wall
- Narratives that create new locations on the map (such as Treasure Map) can no longer appear when the map is revealed too much
- Automatically summoned allies no longer become invisible
- Flash gems socketed on the last card played in combat are now removed
- Tournament revealed tiles percentage score is no longer nonsensical when all the map has been revealed
- Flash gems now appear in the compendium when unlocked
- Remove gems preview texts on referenced cards that shouldn’t have them, such as Sharra’s daggers
- Fix some effects only affecting the first hit when it should be the first attack
- Fix Sharra’s Threefold Rhythm talent to trigger on Sharra’s third card instead of any third card
- Fugoro’s double tap now correctly displays power bonuses
- Fix a crash when using Sharra’s Valkyrie with the Eye of the Apex gem
- Fix an interaction between Thyrian Shield and Red Diamond
- Prevent the Gift of Ruunin flash gem from being socketed on neutral cards
- Fix Aurora’s Guide not working with certain gems socketed
- Prevent Fugoro’s staff from being bought in shop while in a tournament that replaces it
- Summoning Crystal now summons the ally sooner at the start of battle, enhancing certain synergies
- Lavasurge Axolotl now works correctly when socketing spirit boosting gems on it
- Fix an interaction between Ogre Dance status and Sorroco’s Hammer Time
