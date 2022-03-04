 Skip to content

Dragon Evo update for 4 March 2022

Tutorial loading screen bugfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

A small (but very serious) bug managed to get into the previous release, preventing the game from getting past the first tutorial. This build fixes that.

Sorry!

Changed files in this update

Dragon Evo Content Depot 1808621
