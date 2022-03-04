Update version 1.2.2 notes:
- Added full voice acting for all NPC dialogues. All voice acting performed by Cardinal Mithius Lord.
- Added a new cantrip: the 'Runeless shield' can be summoned through the healing hand to defend against enemies.
- Changed the sudden black death screen to be a fadeout death screen
- Raised the starting stats of all classes to make the start easier
- Lowered the damage of the first boss
- Some minor map changes such as new smashable pots and boxes
- Added a chest to the chapel area
- Added a 'goblin enticer'
- Changed credits to include tribute to voice actor
Changed files in this update