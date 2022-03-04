 Skip to content

Runewaker update for 4 March 2022

Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update version 1.2.2 notes:

  • Added full voice acting for all NPC dialogues. All voice acting performed by Cardinal Mithius Lord.
  • Added a new cantrip: the 'Runeless shield' can be summoned through the healing hand to defend against enemies.
  • Changed the sudden black death screen to be a fadeout death screen
  • Raised the starting stats of all classes to make the start easier
  • Lowered the damage of the first boss
  • Some minor map changes such as new smashable pots and boxes
  • Added a chest to the chapel area
  • Added a 'goblin enticer'
  • Changed credits to include tribute to voice actor

