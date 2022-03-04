Hotfix: v0.8.3.3
Fixes/Changes:
- Fixed an issue where a room star level and room detail view wouldn't update after multiplacement
- Improved saving speeds on larger hotels
- Less people standing in walls or objects. Might result in some objects not being reachable anymore
- Railing preview is now smaller (to match the size of the railing)
- Dont allow rect select tool in some contexts (selecting ceiling etc.)
- Fixed a broken floor bug
- Guest wont inspect objects not currently on their level now
- Room lighting info on room detail is now updated correctly when switching rooms
- Fixed bath / shower effects from showing on non-visible levels
- Fixed a Loading error caused by saving just after a guests/staff just got their activity cancelled
Changed files in this update