Hotel Magnate update for 4 March 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.3.3

4 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes/Changes:

  • Fixed an issue where a room star level and room detail view wouldn't update after multiplacement
  • Improved saving speeds on larger hotels
  • Less people standing in walls or objects. Might result in some objects not being reachable anymore
  • Railing preview is now smaller (to match the size of the railing)
  • Dont allow rect select tool in some contexts (selecting ceiling etc.)
  • Fixed a broken floor bug
  • Guest wont inspect objects not currently on their level now
  • Room lighting info on room detail is now updated correctly when switching rooms
  • Fixed bath / shower effects from showing on non-visible levels
  • Fixed a Loading error caused by saving just after a guests/staff just got their activity cancelled

