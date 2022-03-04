Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival v0.84.252.913

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Added Building Info:
- Adjusted the display and layout of construction menu interface.
- Info about basic output, harvest period, growth temperature and sowing season is now shown in Field and Farm.
- Basic output, harvest period and fruiting time are shown in Orchard.
- Daily yield and slaughter output are shown in Pasture.
- Basic output, time needed and stamina consumption per item are shown in production buildings.
- Basic consumption of raw materials, basic output, time needed and stamina consumption of finished products are shown in processing buildings.
- Occupants in housing-type buildings (Apartment excluded) will be shown as per family.
- Durability is added in the menu of all buildings.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40533358/89f6e7eb901be37b32927040785b35eac41f4341.png)
Feature Adjustments:
- Log file path added on game saves screen with log file locator function.
- Optimized the protection performance of trees against sandstorms.
- Optimized the model of Builders Cabin.
- Adjusted the output efficiency of Tea Shop, Fishing Port and Fishpond.
Bug Fixes：
- Fixed some citizens will sink under the ground after loading a save.
- Fixed hunting point bubble not highlighted when choosing starting spot at a new game.
- Fixed no highlight circle under the citizen after he has been selected.
- Fixed wrong icon of livability proficiency.
- Fixed stamina unable to fully recover in the late game.
- Fixed wrong Faction Reputation icon of Carlos.
The newly added construction menu will cause lowered performance of the game, but we want our players could experience it earlier. We will greatly optimize its performance in the next week.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
