Update notes: v1.2.0

Update notes v1.1.0 → v1.2.0:
- Added stat. report
- Added an option to toggle big timer under the immersive mode
- Added an option to toggle auto collecting of revenues under the immersive mode
- Added an option to customize background image under the immersive mode
- Added a progress indicator of item effectiveness in the shop
- Added a button to skip rest cycle
- Updated the application scale algorithm
- Updated the time bounds of the timer
- Improved the cycles GUI
- Improved date formatting
Changed files in this update