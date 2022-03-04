 Skip to content

The Legend of Pomodoro update for 4 March 2022

Update notes: v1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added stat. report
  • Added an option to toggle big timer under the immersive mode
  • Added an option to toggle auto collecting of revenues under the immersive mode
  • Added an option to customize background image under the immersive mode
  • Added a progress indicator of item effectiveness in the shop
  • Added a button to skip rest cycle
  • Updated the application scale algorithm
  • Updated the time bounds of the timer
  • Improved the cycles GUI
  • Improved date formatting

Changed files in this update

