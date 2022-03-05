 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 5 March 2022

Update 0.9.1

Hello everyone,

Today we released version 0.9.1, which is still focused on polishing.

Features:

  • FPS - Add graphical reworked buildingparts

  • FPS - Shotgun can now reload each shell and interrupt reloading

  • FPS - Added deadly hit feedback, if FPS kills an enemy (sound and red hit marker)

  • FPS - Improved Nightvision

  • RTS - Reworked RTS unit stances

  • RTS - Mutliple auto unit building -> alternate

  • RTS - Improved RTS buttons

  • RTS - Improved collision avoidance

  • General - Improve fortress map

  • General - Added lobby messages which tell you why the game cannot be started

And many small bug-fixes.

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

